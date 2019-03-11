COLFAX — Wayne J. Duval, 53, of Colfax passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County after a lengthy illness.
He was born Feb. 25, 1966, in Menomonie, to Dennis and Cheryl (Sutliff) Duval. Wayne married Carmen Wark July 25, 2012, in Menomonie.
He worked at Knutson’s Dairy Farm milking cows until his retirement in 2012. He enjoyed deer hunting, working in the yard and garden, fixing things and growing his yellow roses.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Carmen of Colfax; his son, David Duval; stepchildren, Christopher Hitz, Casady (Justin) Nielson, Marcus Shockency, Sheryda Shockency-Davis, Cassandra Wark, Austin Wark, Micole Wark; granddaughter, Kyra; parents, Cheryl (Tom) Lefstad and Dennis Duval; his siblings, Tina (Rod) Quinn, Denise (Randy) Smith, Shane Duval; also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Milton and Adelaide Duval; maternal grandparents, Orval Sutliff and Warren and Dorothy (Sutliff) Cran; two aunts, one uncle and two cousins.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
