William Bale

William (Bill) Bale was born July 12, 1934, in Wayzata, Minn., to Howard and Evelyn Bale and died peacefully Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home in Shakopee, Minn. Howard was drafted into the Army in 1940 at which time the family moved to Milltown, Wis. The family then moved to Amery, Wis. in 1944 where Bill graduated from Amery High School in the spring of 1952. In 1951, while in high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. After completing high school he went to work at Wisconsin Hydro which became Northern States Power Company. After a few years working he decided to go active in the U.S. Air Force and in 1956 completed his boot camp duties. Following boot camp he was stationed at the Strategic Air Command base in Thule Greenland for one year. In 1958 he transferred to the Strategic Air Command base at Lincoln NB and remained there until he was honorably discharged in 1961. Upon leaving the USAF, Bill returned to Amery and went back to work for NSP. He worked for Northern States Power for 42 years, retiring in November 1994 as Director of Operations for the Menomonie Division.