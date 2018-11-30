William “Bill” Bartko, 70, of Menomonie, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the Minneapolis VA Health Care Center.
He was born in Menomonie, to Frank and Frieda (Anderson) Bartko.
Bill graduated from Menomonie High School in 1966 and received a degree in auto mechanics from Chippewa Valley Technical College. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in San Diego, Calif.
Bill owned and operated B & D Drywall in Menomonie for many years and later was lead custodian at U.W. Stout. He enjoyed his job and the people he worked with. His Springer Spaniels were his pride and joy and he took them with him wherever he went. Physical fitness was very important to Bill. In 2017 he went to the gym 482 times and in 2018 he received the user of the month award from the gym for his dedication.
Bill is survived by his two daughters, Kelly (Jason) Bundy and Kari (Justin) Abrahamson; three grandchildren, Darren Abrahamson, Anessa Scherr, Dakaria Scherr; a sister, Betty (Maynard) Ziehme; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Fred Bartko.
A gathering to celebrate Bill’s life will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 8, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.