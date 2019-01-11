MENOMONIE — William H. Beskar, 72, of Menomonie passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Oro Valley Hospital in Oro Valley, Ariz.
Bill was born July 7, 1946, in Red Wing, Minn. He was the son of Harold and Viola (Milbauer) Beskar. He graduated from Prescott High School in 1964. Bill attended and graduated from University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Bill taught math and chemistry in New Prague, Minn., for 10 years. Bill married Pauline Wolbert March 24, 1979, in Bloomington, Minn. In 1980, they moved back to the Menomonie area and began dairy farming just east of Menomonie. In 1986, they sold the dairy farm and moved to the Township of Tainter, where they operated Beskar Farms. Bill started a bean processing business “Bes Bean Co.,” and began crop farming north of Wheeler. They also operated Badger Grain Supply and was in a partnership with Beskar Partners. Bill’s passion, besides his wife and family, was farming. He loved what he did and he did it well.
Bill and Pauline enjoyed wintering in Tucson, Ariz., area the last few years. He enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre and sheepshead, camping, fishing, being a member of an antique car club and spending time with family and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife, Pauline; his children, Jeffrey (Tina) Yaeger of Rochester, Minn., Kristin (Lee Gunderson) Yaeger of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Cody, Ryan, Rebecka (Andy Henricks), Jade, Brady; a brother, Robert Beskar of Hudson; mother-in-law, Jerane Wolbert of Menomonie; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and James; a sister, Carol Pechacek; a sister-in-law, Mary Beskar; two beloved pets, Kipper and Boo.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie, with the Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in Halverson Cemetery in Menomonie.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
