HUDSON, Wis. — William “Bill” Martin, 77, of Hudson passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Christian Community Home in Hudson, with family by his side. Bill was born Aug. 30, 1942, in Ashland, Wis., to parents, Raymond and Adeline Martin.
After graduating from Menomonie High School, Bill enlisted in and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Bill then went on to begin his career as a machine operator at 3M, in St. Paul, Minn., where he worked for 25 years. Bill married the love of his life, Constance “Connie” Rovie, May 18, 1968. Together they where blessed with three children.
Bill was a volunteer at the Hudson Hospital for many years and enjoyed spending his time outdoors. Bill’s love of the outdoors included hunting deer in the rolling hills of Dunn County and fishing for trout in the Namekogan River. Bill and Connie also spent much of their free time camping in their trailer at Trego, Wis. Being with his family was also very important to Bill and he loved being a grandpa to his grand-kids.
Bill will remain in the hearts of his wife of 51 years, Constance; children, Jennifer (Richard) Johnson of Oakdale, Minn., Beckie (Scott) Gostovich of Somerset, Wis., and Ross Martin of North Hudson, Wis.; grandchildren, Logan and Riley Gostovich; brother, Ron (Maria) Martin of Menomonie. Bill is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life gathering will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. Bill will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with full military honors, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family.
