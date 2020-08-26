William Elton Canfield

COLUMBUS, N.M. — William (Bud) Elton Canfield, of Columbus died Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Las Cruces, N.M. at Mountain View Hospital of natural causes. Bud was born March 13, 1938 in Connorsville, Wis.
Preceded by parents, William Edwin and Freida Canfield (Schmidt); sister, Anita Davis (Frank); grandson, Joshua Drinkman.
Survived by wife, Jeane of 45 years; sisters, Patricia Schoonover (Virgil) Judith Helgeson (Leon); children, Edith Canfield, Bill Canfield (Marjorie), Amy L Drinkman (Mike); stepdaughters, Amy J Volkman (Harvey), Debra Larabee (Marvin); stepsons, Tim Doornink, Doug Doornink (Wendy), Aaron Doornink (Spring); as well as many grand and great-grandchildren.
Bud was a progressive farmer in Connorsville area, one of the first to harvest and store high moisture corn, a highly skilled mechanic at Nelsonsetz’s IHC Dealership in Boyceville until it closed. He continued as a mechanic/semi-truck driver at Downing Tractor Parts (All-States Ag Parts) for many years. He moved to Columbus in 1990. He graduated from New Mexico Police Academy and was a New Mexico Park Ranger and Manager for eight years. He drove cross country semi-truck for a New Mexico furniture maker for many years. Active volunteer/advisor for Columbus Annual Cabelgatta. He loved to spend time with his kids, grandkids and extended family. Bud was a talented guitar player (self-taught) and singer. He played for his family, around campfires, weddings, at Connorsville Methodist Church and churches, retirement homes and theatres in New Mexico. He often played at the famed Tumbleweed Theater in Columbus. Bud’s music was an inspiration to everyone who heard him sing. Every person felt like he was singing directly to them. Bud really enjoyed performing with other musicians/singersands and especially enjoyed singing duets with Jeane, his wife.
He was a major part of the social fabric of Columbus, a village councilman, FASF Advisory Board Member, FASF Board of Trustees, President of Friends of Pancho Villa State Park, active volunteer at Columbus Library, Columbus Historical Society, and is a documented advisor/historian for the Motorbooks International book titled “Threshers.” Bud loved to explore the State Parks of Wisconsin and New Mexico, especially with his family. He loved to visit with and socialize with people of all ages and walks of life. He loved people and was a true connector. He is deeply missed and there is now a void in this world where he once stood. He had a strong faith in God and is with his Savior Jesus in eternity. Bud communicated his witness for Christ through actions in life and his nonjudgmental interactions with people. He was an excellent listener and could give great advice that was offered only when asked. He loved to joke and laugh with people. The Pink Store in Polomas, Mexico was a favorite gathering place with family/friends as well as the Columbus Community Center.
Bud loved animals and they loved him. Chihuahuas, Yo Yo and Fiona, Horses, Pablo and Socks, a flock of chickens and an army of neighborhood cats were all happy to call Bud their close personal friend.
Bud had a wonderful collection of vintage IHC tractors and other assorted equipment that he enjoyed driving, turning wrenches and on display for everyones mutual enjoyment. It seemed that Bud could talk to old tractors and they would respond. He was a “tractor whisperer.”
The celebration and memorial service will be held when doors open at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Boyceville Community Center. Informal memorial service at 2 p.m. Pastor Mitch Nelson will lead. Music by Eddie Schmidt following memorial and a light lunch will be served. All are welcome to come and share stories of how Bud has impacted your life. Bud’s wishes were to be remembered with a party.
