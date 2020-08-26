William Elton Canfield

He was a major part of the social fabric of Columbus, a village councilman, FASF Advisory Board Member, FASF Board of Trustees, President of Friends of Pancho Villa State Park, active volunteer at Columbus Library, Columbus Historical Society, and is a documented advisor/historian for the Motorbooks International book titled “Threshers.” Bud loved to explore the State Parks of Wisconsin and New Mexico, especially with his family. He loved to visit with and socialize with people of all ages and walks of life. He loved people and was a true connector. He is deeply missed and there is now a void in this world where he once stood. He had a strong faith in God and is with his Savior Jesus in eternity. Bud communicated his witness for Christ through actions in life and his nonjudgmental interactions with people. He was an excellent listener and could give great advice that was offered only when asked. He loved to joke and laugh with people. The Pink Store in Polomas, Mexico was a favorite gathering place with family/friends as well as the Columbus Community Center.