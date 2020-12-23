William Patrick Burns, “Sweet Ol Bill,” 91, of Menomonie died peacefully at home Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born Oct. 26, 1929, in La Crosse, Wis., to Joseph and Alice (Scanlon) Burns. Bill graduated from Aquinas High School in 1946, and then attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, with a couple of interruptions courtesy of the U.S. Army and the Korean War. He then obtained his Masters degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.
Bill was a seasonal Park Ranger at Glacier National Park. It was there where he met the love of his life, Rose Farrington. They were married June 14, 1958, in Edina, Minn. In 1957, Bill began his teaching and coaching career at UW-Milwaukee and eventually moved on to UW-Stevens Point, before settling in Menomonie, in 1971, where he was hired as the athletic director at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. He continued his career in the athletic department as a coach, teacher and administrator. His joy of interacting with students allowed him to touch many lives.
Bill was known for his sweet disposition, his mischievous sense of humor, and an undying love for his family. He was dedicated to his Catholic faith and served as a lector and member of the church choir for almost 50 years. Bill enjoyed being a high school referee for many years and the relationships he forged were numerous and long lasting. He was also known to play a little golf, where he mastered the “short game” that afforded him the opportunity to collect a few quarters along the way.
Bill and Rosie enjoyed wintering in Gulf Shores, Ala., where they spent time with old and new friends. Their winter excursion created a family holiday right before their departure known as Thanks Mas, where gifts were exchanged, food consumed and Bill was famous for answering the question of “When are you leaving for Gulf Shores?” with “As soon you leave here!”
Bill is survived by his wife, Rosie; his children, Tim (Janet), Mike (Carla), Barb (Mike) Rosas, Dan (Andi), Patty (Jonathan) Akers; 13 grandchildren, Erin, Brett, Brittany (Shea), Michelle (Jack), Nicole, Ellie, Katie (Wyatt), Sam, Claire, Alyson, Rachel, Jordan, Patrick; one great-grandson, Zaveyae; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Bill; three brothers, Tom, Larry and Jim.
Due to COVID-19, private family services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie, with the Revs. John Mano and Tom Krieg officiating. The funeral service was live streamed the Rhiel Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given in Bill’s name to UW Stout Athletics, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, or a charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation services of Menomonie is serving the family.
A special thanks to the Adoray Hospice staff for your unique skill in providing care, compassion and empathy.
