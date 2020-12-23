William Patrick Burns, “Sweet Ol Bill,” 91, of Menomonie died peacefully at home Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born Oct. 26, 1929, in La Crosse, Wis., to Joseph and Alice (Scanlon) Burns. Bill graduated from Aquinas High School in 1946, and then attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, with a couple of interruptions courtesy of the U.S. Army and the Korean War. He then obtained his Masters degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Bill was a seasonal Park Ranger at Glacier National Park. It was there where he met the love of his life, Rose Farrington. They were married June 14, 1958, in Edina, Minn. In 1957, Bill began his teaching and coaching career at UW-Milwaukee and eventually moved on to UW-Stevens Point, before settling in Menomonie, in 1971, where he was hired as the athletic director at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. He continued his career in the athletic department as a coach, teacher and administrator. His joy of interacting with students allowed him to touch many lives.