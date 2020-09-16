William Schulman, 91, of Menomonie died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Center, Menomonie.
He was born Aug. 26, 1929, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to Romanian immigrants, Jacob and Clara (Solochuk) Schulman.
Bill earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees in art education from UW-Milwaukee and pursued his doctoral studies at Ohio State University. After graduating, he taught art in Milwaukee area schools for six years. In 1966, UW-Stout hired Bill to create an Art Education program, where he taught until 1992. Over 200 art educators graduated from his program.
During retirement, Bill pursued his creative passion in his own studio producing encaustic, silverpoint and lithography pieces. Together, with his wife, Shirley, they opened the “Studio Gallery” in their home, which featured the works of local artists. To view Bill's artwork go to http://www.portalwisconsin.org/ in the online gallery located under “painting.”
Bill was actively involved in the Wisconsin Art Education Association where he served as president from 1977-1979. He also was a poet and author. He self-published six books on art, poetry and a biography of the arts administrator, Ralph Kolhoff.
Bill met his wife, Shirley Siegel Schulman, 87, also an artist at UW-M. They were married 64 years and had four children, James, Ann, Susan, and Lynn.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Superior Hebrew Cemetery, Superior, Wis. An in-person celebration of William's life will take place in Menomonie at the Dunn County History Museum sometime in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Please notify Jim Schulman at RegionalArchitect@gmail.com or 202/544-0069 if you would like to receive an invitation.
