Wilmay Camp

Wilmay “Willie” A. Camp, 80, of Menomonie passed away in Blaine, Minn. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at home after complications from long term health issues.

She was born Feb. 17, 1940, in Little Fork, Minn., to Fred and Helen (Steen) Plautz. Willie grew up in Little Fork and graduated from Little Fork High School.

On March 21, 1959, Willie married Richard “Dick” Camp at the E.U.B. Church in Menomonie. They resided in Menomonie and raised three children.

Willie moved to the Twin Cities after school and went into retail. She eventually became a roommate to one of her future sisters-in-law. After marrying Dick, they moved to Pennsylvania where Dick was stationed in the Army. They moved back to Menomonie where Willie worked at Schultz Bros. as a waitress. She moved on to working as a clerk for many years at Lee’s Drug Store. Willie enjoyed knitting, reading and camping with her family. Her favorite spots camping was on a bench watching all the activity in the lake or having conversation around the campfire.

Willie was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Camp; her parents, Fred and Helen Plautz; her sister, Marlene Johnson; brother-in-law, Stanton Johnson; and sister, Diane Burt.