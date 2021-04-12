On budgets: Funding the UW system benefits all Wisconsinites

All of this will be funded without increasing in-state tuition for Wisconsin residents. Maintaining the tuition freeze is important for college affordability, so this budget “Funds the Freeze” by offering state aid to make up for lower revenue from tuition dollars. In addition to continuing the tuition freeze, this budget promises extra support for students from lower-income backgrounds through Wisconsin Tuition Promise, a proposal that would pay tuition and fees for students whose families earn less than $60k per year.

While the UW was already struggling going into 2020, the economic realities of the pandemic have only exacerbated the situation. When dorms closed last spring, money for food and housing was returned to on-campus students, although fixed expenses such as the cost of the buildings stayed the same. Enrollment has declined sharply this past academic year, as some students have chosen to take time off from school. The universities have tried to make ends meet by reducing hours, mandating unpaid furloughs, and laying off staff, but these measures can only go so far.