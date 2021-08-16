Online psychology major follows in mom’s footsteps

“I absolutely appreciate my education, but I have other obligations outside of college. I wanted to find a healthy balance between college, work and my personal life goals,” she said.

Eitland transferred to the online psychology program to learn more about the specific field and grow not only academically but personally.

Building blocks in psychology

Eitland’s first semester started off a little rocky. Originally, she was placed in the on-campus psychology program, so she didn’t have the proper information to register for online classes. But Program Director Sarah Wood quickly helped resolve the error.

Eitland also had some technical difficulties studying from home, but her instructors were patient, she said, even giving her step-by-step instructions to fix a software issue.

“Dr. Wood really cares about the program and is always available and happy to help,” she said. “All of my professors are the same way. They enjoy helping and are quite successful at it. All you need to do is reach out.”

Eitland appreciates the autonomy of the program, and many instructors allow her to work ahead. This means a great deal to her as her drill and work schedules shift on the weekends.