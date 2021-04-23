Open-class entries sought for Pierce County Fair 2021

Now more than ever, we need to come together and be #FairStrong. Although the Fair is months away, exhibitors have already been preparing for the excitement of the Fair. New exhibitors in the Open Class Division are welcome and encouraged to exhibit. If you have never exhibited, give it a try. Show off your talents for the entire county to see. Residents from Pierce, St. Croix, Dunn and Pepin Counties are eligible to exhibit in the Open Class Division at the 2021 Pierce County Fair. Encourage someone you know that has a hidden talent to try a new experience at the Fair.