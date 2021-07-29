Operation Back to School begins

West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency is pleased to announce that we will once again be providing kids with school supplies through our Operation Back to School program for the Menomonie, Elk Mound, Colfax, Boyceville, and Glenwood City School Districts.
In 2019 we were able to give over 250 students entering pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade the school supplies that can be a financial burden to many families in these districts.
Through the generosity and support of the local communities, we were able to provide each student with a backpack, folders, notebooks, markers/crayons, pencils, and many other required supplies. This is open to any income eligible families with children going to any public or private school or being homeschooled within these school districts. To apply, you can pick up an application at the Food Pantry in Boyceville, Stepping Stones or Dunn County Human Services Office or please call our office at (715) 265-4271 to request an application or visit our website at www.westcap.org. If you have any questions or would like to learn ways that you can help, please contact Jill at 715-265-4271 x1324, or email westcap@wcap.org.
If you would like to help our program, we are looking for the following things:
Donations of school supplies, or other back to school necessities
Donations to buy supplies – checks can be made payable to West CAP – Operation Back to School, and mailed to PO Box 308, Glenwood City, WI 54013. You can also donate online at www.westcap.org.