Operation Back to School begins

Through the generosity and support of the local communities, we were able to provide each student with a backpack, folders, notebooks, markers/crayons, pencils, and many other required supplies. This is open to any income eligible families with children going to any public or private school or being homeschooled within these school districts. To apply, you can pick up an application at the Food Pantry in Boyceville, Stepping Stones or Dunn County Human Services Office or please call our office at (715) 265-4271 to request an application or visit our website at www.westcap.org. If you have any questions or would like to learn ways that you can help, please contact Jill at 715-265-4271 x1324, or email westcap@wcap.org.