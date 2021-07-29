 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Operation Back to School begins
0 Comments

Operation Back to School begins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GET supplies

Containers on desks shared by four students at Trempealeau Elementary School each display a number assigned to each student with school supplies such as colored pencils, erasers and glue sticks.

 Elizabeth Dohms, WPR

West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency is pleased to announce that we will once again be providing kids with school supplies through our Operation Back to School program for the Menomonie, Elk Mound, Colfax, Boyceville, and Glenwood City School Districts.

In 2019 we were able to give over 250 students entering pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade the school supplies that can be a financial burden to many families in these districts.

Through the generosity and support of the local communities, we were able to provide each student with a backpack, folders, notebooks, markers/crayons, pencils, and many other required supplies. This is open to any income eligible families with children going to any public or private school or being homeschooled within these school districts. To apply, you can pick up an application at the Food Pantry in Boyceville, Stepping Stones or Dunn County Human Services Office or please call our office at (715) 265-4271 to request an application or visit our website at www.westcap.org. If you have any questions or would like to learn ways that you can help, please contact Jill at 715-265-4271 x1324, or email westcap@wcap.org.

If you would like to help our program, we are looking for the following things:

Donations of school supplies, or other back to school necessities

Donations to buy supplies – checks can be made payable to West CAP – Operation Back to School, and mailed to PO Box 308, Glenwood City, WI 54013. You can also donate online at www.westcap.org.

We look forward to making the 2021-2022 school year a success for all students.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News