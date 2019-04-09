One in 10 children (1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys) will be the victim of sexual abuse before their 18th birthday. Children and adolescents of all races, cultures, and backgrounds are all equally susceptible to sexual abuse. Despite this startling statistic, it’s a silent epidemic that people are afraid to talk about.
April was first declared as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in 2001. Since then, April has been a time to acknowledge the widespread prevalence of sexual assault nationwide and those who have survived sexual violence. As a survivor myself, I know the effects children face.
Research has repeatedly shown that child sexual abuse can have a very serious impact on physical and mental health, as well as later sexual adjustment. Depending on the severity of and number of traumas experienced, child sexual abuse can have wide reaching and long-lasting effects on an individual’s physical and mental health. Sexually abused children who keep the abuse a secret or who “tell” and are not believed are at greater risk for psychological, emotional, social, and physical problems, often lasting into adulthood.
Late childhood and early adolescence is a time when children get messages about relationships and consent from TV shows, movies, social media, and friends. This makes it an ideal time for parents to have conversations about consent. Talking with your child now will encourage open and honest communication as they mature and enter their first relationships. If a child discloses a sexual assault, it is critical to stay calm, listen carefully, and NEVER blame the child. Thank the child for telling you and reassure him or her of your support. Please remember to call for help immediately.
You want to end the epidemic of child sexual abuse, but as just one person, you don’t know what you can do? Become an advocate. Your work to champion the cause of child sexual abuse prevention is invaluable to your community. When it comes to building community awareness there is strength in numbers. Join resources by partnering with other organizations such as The Bridge to Hope, business leaders, faith-based groups, families, teachers, or law enforcement.
The Bridge to Hope also held a Take Back the Night event at the Raw Deal April 2. This event calls us for the community to break the silence, encourage support, and end sexual violence. At the event there were speakers, open-mic, information on local support and advocacy agencies, and a march to the clock tower at 9:30 p.m. for a candle-light vigil.
Take Back the Night is also in collaboration with The Clothesline Project, so at the event, you’ll have an opportunity to express your experiences on a T-shirt. The Clothesline project is an opportunity for anyone affected by violence or who have family or friends that have been affected by violence to express their emotions on a shirt, and then hang their shirt on the clothesline for others to view. These shirts and their messages will be hanging in the Menomonie community during the month of April.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, or if you have questions or concerns regarding a child in your life, please reach out to an advocate at The Bridge to Hope. The Bridge to Hope has advocates available 24/7 via their crisis and text line. You can reach an advocate by calling 1-800-924-9918 or texting 715-505-3640.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.