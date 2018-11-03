People don’t mean folksy sayings literally. If you ask someone to pass the ketchup and they respond, “Mi casa es su casa,” you don’t expect them to hand over the deed to their house.
When the in-laws ask how long they can stay for the holidays, you might say “As long as you like,” but what you really mean is “no longer than four hours.”
And whenever someone starts a comment with “No offense, but …” or “With all due respect…” you know you’re about to be offended and disrespected. “With all due respect, your nose hair is so thick, your nostrils resemble gerbil nests. No offense.”
People ask all the time, “What would you do if you were king for a day?” One British man took the phrase literally. Only he hopes to reign longer than one day.
Steve Ogier was denied permission to build a house in the UK. In response, he declared his land an independent country and named himself king. Now the ruler of “Everland” is taking his battle to the United Nations. They say you can’t fight city hall, but has anyone tried the UN?
Imagine declaring your property a sovereign nation anytime the government tries to tell you what to do. “You’re telling me I can’t set off industrial-grade fireworks that leave onlookers with third-degree burns? Forget you, I hereby declare this land the independent state of Pyromania!”
The king owns a plot of land in Castle, 150 feet long by 50 feet wide. He first took his fight to a royal court in Guernsey, which ruled Everland wasn’t a country because it had no population. It told Ogier his worms and insects didn’t count.
He has appealed to the UN, saying his country would have five citizens – besides the bugs and worms – who would receive passports and voting rights. “I wanted to build a small home there, but Guernsey planners wouldn’t allow it and I got to the end of my straw and declared independence,” Ogier told Metro. “I wanted to get my two-bed home with a flat roof, that’s all I’ve ever wanted.”
All he wanted was to be king of his castle in Castle. So he appointed himself that very thing. In the process he officially made his 8-year-old-daughter Princess Evalyn. Awwwwww.
An injunction against him has been adjourned until Ogier can prove he’s a micro-nation. “The judge said one man can’t govern himself,” he said.
That’s the kind of talk that turns a man toward revolution. It seems Ogier is a throwback, the kind of Brit who isn’t afraid to form a new nation and dump tea into Boston Harbor. “We the (five) people …”
Three compliance notices have been issued telling the king to stop developing his plot of land, but he has ignored them all. In court, he argued Everland was an independent state and as such he did not recognize the Guernsey court’s jurisdiction.
Ogier sent an email to the UN detailing his struggle. “I’ve explained who I am and I’m waiting to hear whether it’s enough to be considered independent,” he said. “We’ve got no sports players in Everland so we won’t be entering the World Cup, but we’ll see where it gets. I intend to fight my corner and defend myself in the courts.”
That’s the kind of spirit Americans have to thank for the freedoms we enjoy today, which include taking unlimited trips to the salad bar, forgetting to vote and burning off our eyebrows every Fourth of July.
With all due respect, England, you should leave the king of Everland alone. Remember, your record in attempts to thwart creation of new nations is 0-1. No offense.
As for King Ogier, if your petition is rejected and you need asylum, come on over. Mi casa es su casa. Stay as long as you like.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.