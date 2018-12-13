Last week in Madison the state Legislature passed several bills during an extraordinary legislative session.
Many are saying that Republicans who introduced and voted for these bills are doing it to undermine Governor-Elect Tony Evers, and the will of the people in order to maintain their power.
Republicans say they are simply restoring the balance of power and responding to the will of their voters.
The Republican lawmakers, as usual, are neglecting to mention the millions and millions of other reasons. Dollars.
The Wisconsin Republican Party—the lawmakers and governor, not the voters—have become a well-oiled money transferring machine.
The money travels from the people to the state and then into the pockets of wealthy donors and well-connected corporations.
Republican voters should note the one thing Evers said during his campaign that frightened GOP lawmakers the most.
It wasn’t his stance on abortion, his comments about guns or his promise to fully fund our public schools.
Republican panic took hold when Evers said he would consider doing away with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
The WEDC is a public-private agency created by Walker in 2011, ostensibly to stimulate job growth through tax breaks and subsidies.
A 2017 Wisconsin Democracy Campaign report noted that in 2016, six companies who received $25 million in giveaways from the WEDC donated about $50,000 to Walker and more to other Republicans. That's how the game is played.
The WEDC is the avenue through which companies cash in on the legalized bribes they give candidates during campaign season. If the GOP lost control of that agency, they'd have angry donors and lobbyists breathing down their necks.
Comedian George Carlin said it best when he spoke of our government: “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.”
He was speaking to liberals and conservatives and everyone in between.
The talk at campaign time is a smokescreen. We'll never address the important issues we face until we stop using our state House as an auction house.
—John Rocco Calabrese, Menomonie
