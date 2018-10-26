I have only lived in Wisconsin for around 11 years but as an environmentalist and a member of the Gaylord Nelson Audubon Society, I have come to love and treasure the natural beauty abundant in this state.
I regard Wisconsin’s beautiful natural landscapes as a second home. From the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, our state is home to truly unparalleled natural beauty.
It can be easy to take our state’s beauty for granted, but the truth is that our natural resources require significant funding and federal protection to ensure that future generations can partake in Wisconsin’s proud history in the outdoor way of life — now more than ever. I would like to see the natural beauty of this state available to future generations for their restoration and enjoyment.
Crucial to protecting Wisconsin’s natural beauty is the Land and Water Conservation Fund. But this year, funding for the 52-year-old program is set to expire if Congress doesn’t act.
Luckily, our very own senator Tammy Baldwin has devoted herself to renewing funding for the program. It’s just the latest in a long and proven history of defending our environment against those who would sell it off for a quick buck. I have seen Tammy vote consistently to protect air and water quality standards also.
In this and every election year, it’s important for environmentally-conscious Wisconsinites to support those fighting in our corner. That’s one of the reasons why I’ll be supporting Tammy this year.
—Carol Sorsoleil, Menomonie
