Clean water, our first need for life after clean air.
On Thursday, March 14, 8:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. at Memorial Student Center, University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomonie, you have a chance to find out what is being done to clean up the Red Cedar Watershed, and how you can help.
Read about the Red Cedar Watershed Conference by visiting uwstout.edu and searching for "Red Cedar Watershed Conference."
My personal interest is in creating one or more natural swimming pools (filtered by created marshland rather than chemically treated).
I believe that we can create usable swimming areas in the lake and along the river which don't look like a plumbers brightly colored nightmare, don't use chlorine and are open for more than just the summer and more than 10 hours per day, without the constant risk of diaper dump pollution closing the pool.
One model pool I am looking at: https://newatlas.com/switzerland-natural-swimming-pool/33408/
I grew up swimming in rivers and lakes, and miss the natural swimming experience — minus chemicals, bright colors and echos.
Our watershed is improving, but to do our best requires all of us to assist ... beginning with the easy things: not putting anything but water into storm sewers which lead to the lake and putting nothing into the toilet which isn't urine, feces or toilet paper.
—Charles Barnard, Menomonie
