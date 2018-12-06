Together we stand, divided we fall.
This is the foundation of the United States of America.
Cooperation between people with very different cultures, languages and beliefs is what built this country, from the idea that people should run their country rather than kings or priests.
A country where people were protected by their government rather than subject to their government.
A country where people could speak freely without fear of arrest or attack.
Yet in the past 50 years we have become a divided country, with many people no longer bothering to find truth or accuracy but rather assuming immediately that others are lying. People listen to people lie and not bothering to find the truth, which admittedly does take some effort.
Part of this is because the internet has, for the past 30 years, made it possible for people to associate only with people with similar beliefs, listen only to news and other information put out by sources which mirror their beliefs and assume that because everyone they see or talk to is like them, that they are not only in a majority, but are correct in their beliefs.
Mostly it is because the people have forgotten that knowing and investigating and then deciding for themselves is how the country is supposed to work—not merely reflecting the views and opinions of those you see online or on the news.
At the very least, before you trust your decisions to someone else, you need to verify that they are, in fact, worthy of trust.
—Charles Barnard, Menomonie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.