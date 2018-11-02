It began with President Clinton, who began his campaign months earlier than was traditional.
President Trump brought it full circle. His campaign for re-election began the day of his election.
Unfortunately, both subject all of us to a continuous barrage of campaign advertising, at an estimated cost of 50 percent of each politician's time - time we pay them to solve problems. It is a probable cause of the inability of our government to respond to issues over the past 20-plus years.
To whoever controls the government: Here are some changes that would greatly reduce corruption and waste of constant campaigning.
We need campaign time limits, on the order of 60 days. Many countries manage just fine with two to four weeks. More time merely wastes the time we pay them to work for us.
It is long past time to return political advertising to the umbrella of law requiring that advertising be truthful. Permitting politicians running for office to lie with impunity is simply insane.
Political campaigns should be funded solely by a government fund established for the purpose, as in Canada. This would contribute greatly to reducing hidden payoffs. The amount of these funds would be determined by popular vote on an amount determined by 2/3 of the Legislature or Congress requiring a 2/3 popular vote for approval.
Having the polls open and close at the same time - 24 hours - across the nation would ensure a fairer count for national races, as would prohibiting release of counts until after polls close.
We have the wrong people making voting machines. They should be manufactured by a company that makes gambling equipment - they know all the tricks and how to prevent the compromise of the machine's security.
Ideally, we want all eligible voters to vote, so heading towards the Australian model of phone voting and perhaps even requiring everyone to vote are ideas worthy of consideration.
Charles M. Barnard
Menomonie
