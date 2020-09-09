Charles M. Barnard: Delaying schools is safer for all

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My concerns about starting in-person classes were confirmed last week by three young women who showed up to wander the farmers market maskless.

As a high-risk person, this confirms my doubts that the schools will be unable to control students to the degree necessary to protect either students or the community.

Since every day infection can be delayed improves people's odds of survival without disability, the best way to fight an infectious disease is to delay infections as long as possible, bringing large groups of children together in any community vastly increases the risk.

Young adults have earned a reputation for disregarding safety over thousands of years -- expecting that to change is just plain irresponsible.

Charles M. Barnard, Menomonie

