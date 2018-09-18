The recently repaved section of County E near Little Elk Creek on the border of Eau Claire County is a disgrace. While the pavement looks nice, it seems that the base upon which it was laid was far from level or smooth, driving is akin to a washboard gravel road.
Such poor workmanship should never have been approved, and given the amount of truck and agricultural traffic, we can expect the road to deteriorate more rapidly than normal.
In comparison, the section to the north, which was repaved within the past couple years, is smooth and flat. Someone goofed, and our county government needs to find a remedy other than paying the bill.
It's unfortunate that the pavement was laid without proper foundation, as the pavement itself seems fine. But without a solid, level and smooth foundation, it's a waste of resources which should never have happened.
CHARLES M. BARNARD, Menomonie
