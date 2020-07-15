Chuck Boyer: Thanks to Dunn Energy Co-op voters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is a shout-out to all the Dunn Energy Cooperative member/owners who cast ballots in this year’s board of directors’ elections.

And a special thank you to all who voted for Rachel Kummer and James Zons.

Rachel won her contest and Jim came oh so close, losing by a whisker. Most encouraging were the vote totals, more than 12 percent higher than in previous elections, indicating greater member/owner involvement.

Rachel’s success will hopefully be a step to be built upon toward more member/owner-friendly board policies regarding transparency, accessibility and accountability.

Though we have strong policy differences regarding these issues with Larry Amble and Dean Stokke, they are also to be congratulated on their re-elections.

Thank you all once again and please remain involved as we look forward to next year’s elections. Together we can make a difference one election at a time.

Chuck Boyer, Otter Creek

