Dr. Mark Neumann, critical care pediatrician with Gunderson Luther out of La Crosse spoke on the topic “Medicare for All” at the Menomonie Public Library on Feb. 9.
The film “Fix-It: Healthcare at the tipping point” documented by Richard Masters, CEO of MCS Industries, was shown before a question-and-answer discussion.
It is available for viewing at the following web address: https://fixithealthcare.com/watch-the-movie/
Masters’s perspective came from his experience providing employee healthcare and how it affected his business.
Improving the finances of our current healthcare system and reforming the healthcare payment system currently in place is his mission.
Healthcare costs in America have doubled in the last 10 years. Those percentages look like 7 percent in the 1970s to 18 percent in the 2010s.
With healthcare coverage tied to employment, the cost healthcare accrues distracts businesses from doing their primary jobs.
It also eliminates jobs from being inclusive and diverse because business owners do not desire to risk their whole company in hiring even one person with complicated health issues.
Currently, taxes in the United States are going up to keep our current multi-payer insurance system in place (this can include using private insurance, public assistance, and third party charities for health costs).
From the documentary, it sounded like private insurance is an $84,000 a year industry.
Insurance industries dictate what doctors we see as well as what medications we take and for how long.
What Masters proposes through interviews with employees in the United States and interviews with employees in Canada, is to transition from a multi-payer healthcare system to a single payer health care system.
A single payer system would have one entity that pays health bills. Doctors and hospitals would remain independent of this entity: the United States federal government.
With a single payer system in place, the hopes for the USA would be controlled drug prices and removal of financial access barriers.
With a larger pool of USA citizens sharing the risk, no American would have to defer healthcare because of no finances.
Neumann facilitated questions and answers about the documentary as well as discussions about the VA, socialism, and individual experiences with residents about their own current healthcare.
He stated the top four reasons to transition to a single payer system is 1) a single payer program negotiating with medical providers, 2) comprehensive coverage where medical care is fully covered, 3) free at point of service financed through tax contributions based on ability to pay and 4) universal coverage for all U.S. residents from womb to tomb.
Lorene Vedder announced the next Community Conversations will be on Saturday, March 16, 1-3 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. The topic will be ‘War on Drugs’ since the early 1970’s and how the phenomenon has resulted in the loss of civil liberties (4th and 5th Amendment rights).
"Instead, Johnson talked about health care, the proposed health-care bill and the story about his daughter, Carey, who was born with a serious heart defect. Carey survived, Johnson says, because America has the finest health-care system in the world, and that allowed him to find the finest care possible.
Johnson had found his cause. He called the health-care reform proposal the greatest single assault on freedom in his lifetime. It's a line he repeats nearly every time he appears in public."
-http://archive.jsonline.com/news/statepolitics/105609738.html/
