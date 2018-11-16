On Saturday, Nov. 10, Community Conversations met at the Menomonie Public Library to discuss “local control.”
Local control refers to the government closest to the people. It is our governing and services provided by our cities, villages, townships and counties. At the local level we provide police and fire protection, water and sewer, road construction and maintenance, and snowplowing. Local government also insures our public health, protection and education for our children.
These are not the services that the public wants to eliminate when they say they want less government. "The government closest to the people serves the people best," Thomas Jefferson said.
In 1924, Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly chose to give power to local governments. As a result, the state adopted the Constitutional Home Rule Amendment.
This amendment means that if an issue is entirely a matter of a city or village, that local government has the right to regulate that issue. This rule has been significantly eroded in recent years by court decisions and the Wisconsin State Legislature.
Preemption, a term that most of us have never heard of, is the weapon used by federal and state governments to eliminate or limit the authority of lower levels of government. By Feb. 6, 2018, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, Wisconsin’s nonpartisan budget agency, found 162 measures have been passed since 2011 to restrict local control. These measures prohibit our local governments from regulating nuisances, threats to health, quality of life issues and protection of property value.
The bad news is that dozens of harm-causing industries are assaulting local democracy. The good news is the more than 23,000 cities and counties, along with their local officials, are fighting for our democracy.
Our session was attended by county supervisors Mike Kneer and Carl Vandermeulen, who shared information on Dunn County government. Sandy White, former city council member, spoke about the cooperation of the city council with our county board. Former Assembly candidate John Calabrese shared information on citizen lobbying at the state capital and the concerns about punitive legislation passed in Madison to impair local decisionmaking.
Our next Community Conversations will be held 3 - 5 p.m., Dec. 1, 2018 at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. The group will discuss a new piece of federal legislation, the Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act, which has bipartisan support.
The event is free and open to the public.
