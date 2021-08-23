'Compassion fatigue' reaching virulent levels

Chavi Eve Karkowsky, an obstetrician in New York, echoes Dr. Sicar’s concerns in an article in The Atlantic Magazine this week: A “...person may or may not listen to a doctor, and that’s understandable. However, the population-level rejection of COVID-19 vaccines is a different phenomenon-and one that’s much more personally threatening to my colleagues and me. By refusing the most effective intervention, people are risking not only their own life but the lives of many around them.” ‘What makes me the maddest,’ one of my doctor friends told me, ‘is that these people will reject science right until the second they need everything I have to keep them alive, and then they feel that they can come to our door and be entitled to that help and that hard work.’ This friend is characterizing the inconsistency in the behavior she sees in people declining a vaccine, but then demanding medical care based on the same science. That inconsistency feels, to her and to other dedicated medical professionals trying to survive this pandemic, very much like dishonesty.”