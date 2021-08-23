'Compassion fatigue' reaching virulent levels

Country singer Garth Brooks canceled the rest of his concerts in 2021, saying, “In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part.”
Sigh! I know he is right and yet I want to resist the idea with every fiber of my being. I thought we were getting back to normal. After getting vaccinated, and after a year of hunkering down, we were finally able to hug our grandchildren. We went back to church. We went out to lunch with friends. Our grandchildren went back to school. We went to a Brewer’s game with our whole family. It was a thrill to be with all four of our grandchildren, two of whom had never been to a game before. I watched the kids and their reactions more than I watched the game.
And then we started hearing reports of the spread of the new Delta Variant of the Virus. Hospitals are filling up in the south, mostly with unvaccinated people. ABC News in Jackson, Mississippi, reported the death of an eighth-grader who had just returned to fall classes. More concerning are continued reports of the virus infecting and killing small children. According to AAP News, “Children make up nearly 21% of new COVID-19 cases. At least 297 children have died of COVID-19, about 0.06% of all deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 3.63 million children have tested positive, making up about 13.6% of all cases.”
Terri Jane Stewart wrote on Twitter, “I’m really mad at the anti-vax/anti-mask crowd right now. A toddler in our neighborhood passed away from COVID and his older sister is still hospitalized. If you won’t vaccinate for yourself, do it for the little ones who cannot get vaccinated.”
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was quoted by the Associated Press as saying, “...the vaccine is so effective that ‘nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19, is, at this point, entirely preventable.’ She called such deaths ‘particularly tragic.’”
In a letter to the unvaccinated which appeared in the Los Angeles Times on August 5, Dr. Anita Sircar of Torrance, California, writes: “If you believe you can ride out the pandemic without getting vaccinated, you could not be more wrong. This virus will find you.”
She tells how difficult it is now to have compassion for patients who stubbornly refuse the vaccine, like an under-fifty, previously healthy man who, after trying to treat himself at home, “…finally ended up in the ER with dangerously low oxygen levels, exceedingly high inflammatory markers and patchy areas of infection all over his lungs. Nothing had helped. He was getting worse. He could not breathe. His wife and two young children were at home, all infected with COVID. He and his wife had decided not to get vaccinated.”
Dr. Sircar wrote: “Last year, a case like this would have flattened me. I would have wrestled with the sadness and how unfair life was. Battled with the angst of how unlucky he was. This year, I struggled to find sympathy. It was August 2021, not 2020. The vaccine had been widely available for months in the U.S., free to anyone who wanted it, even offered in drugstores and supermarkets. Cutting-edge, revolutionary, mind-blowing, lifesaving vaccines were available where people shopped for groceries, and they still didn’t want them.”
She added, “Outside his hospital door, I took a deep breath — battening down my anger and frustration — and went in. I had been working the COVID units for 17 months straight, all day, every day. I had cared for hundreds of COVID patients. We all had, without being able to take breaks long enough to help us recover from this unending ordeal. Compassion fatigue was setting in. For those of us who hadn’t left after the hardest year of our professional lives, even hope was now in short supply. Shouting through my
N95 mask and the noise of the HEPA filter, I introduced myself. I calmly asked him why he decided not to get vaccinated. ‘Well, I’m not an anti-vaxxer or anything. I was just waiting for the FDA to approve the vaccine first. I didn’t want to take anything experimental. I didn’t want to be the government’s guinea pig, and I don’t trust that it’s safe,’ he said. ‘Well,’ I said, “I can pretty much guarantee we would have never met had you gotten vaccinated, because you would have never been hospitalized. All of our COVID units are full and every single patient in them is unvaccinated. Numbers don’t lie. The vaccines work.”
Dr. Sicar concluded, “My patient died nine days later from a fatal stroke. We, the care team, reconciled this loss by telling ourselves: He made a personal choice not to get vaccinated, not to protect himself or his family. We did everything we could with what we had to save him. This year, this tragedy, this unnecessary, entirely preventable loss, was on him.”
Chavi Eve Karkowsky, an obstetrician in New York, echoes Dr. Sicar’s concerns in an article in The Atlantic Magazine this week: A “...person may or may not listen to a doctor, and that’s understandable. However, the population-level rejection of COVID-19 vaccines is a different phenomenon-and one that’s much more personally threatening to my colleagues and me. By refusing the most effective intervention, people are risking not only their own life but the lives of many around them.” ‘What makes me the maddest,’ one of my doctor friends told me, ‘is that these people will reject science right until the second they need everything I have to keep them alive, and then they feel that they can come to our door and be entitled to that help and that hard work.’ This friend is characterizing the inconsistency in the behavior she sees in people declining a vaccine, but then demanding medical care based on the same science. That inconsistency feels, to her and to other dedicated medical professionals trying to survive this pandemic, very much like dishonesty.”
These are strong words and Dr. Karkowsky intends them to be, but she also says she will not abandon her intransigent patients:
“Unlike during the pre-vaccine phase of the pandemic, the current upsurge of suffering isn’t one that humanity has to go through. People are choosing it. And intent matters. Intent is the difference between a child who goes hungry because their parent can’t afford dinner and the one who goes hungry because their parent won’t buy them dinner. Having the ability to provide relief, but not do so, is cruel. To many medical providers working today, the rejection of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines feels like a giant ‘F******’ from 29 percent of American adults. We will keep providing the best care possible, but they are making our job much harder.”
More strong words came from a nurse in Southwest Wisconsin, who wrote on Facebook this week, “I am an RN and have lost patience with people with no medical education, specifically epidemiology, who are making uneducated, entitled, selfish decisions. Those of us who fight this fight every day have grown weary of this mess and those who continue the mess with the misinformation that has been spread by self-serving cretins. I’m beginning to reach the point where I have no compassion for those who have refused all logical reason. Last winter, I watched patients die. Some struggling to survive who now have lifetime physical issues. I watched my staff get ill. It has been pretty awful for those on the frontlines. I don’t want a repeat of last winter.”
Compassion fatigue is not new. All kinds of caregivers and everyone who works with people are susceptible. Moses cried out to God when the ungrateful Israelites complained relentlessly about conditions in the wilderness on the way to the promised land:
“So Moses said to the LORD, “Why have you treated your servant so badly? Why have I not found favor in your sight, that you lay the burden of all this people on me? …I am not able to carry all this people alone, for they are too heavy for me.” (Numbers 11)
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives,” johnsumwalt@gmail.com, 414-339-0676.