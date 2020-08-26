Cynthia M. Allen: Texas GOP sets up a 'law and order' election instead of referendum on Trump

The proposal (which would have to withstand the legislative process next year) was a swift response to the capital city’s decision last week to slash more than a third of its police funding.

Austin, like cities around the nation, has endured weeks of protests — sometimes violent and destructive — after the killing of George Floyd. And its response, like that of many Democrat-led cities, including Seattle, San Francisco and Baltimore, has been to yield to the defund the police movement — an interesting decision amid a crime spike.

That hasn’t been the approach of cities such as Fort Worth, whose citizens recently voted to renew the sales tax known as the Crime Control and Prevention District, which provides more than $80 million for the police each year on top of their annual budget allocation.

Acknowledging the need to mend the community’s relationship with the department after a series of troubling shootings, including the death last year of Atatiana Jefferson, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price nonetheless said that “we will not defund our police to solve those issues.”

Polling suggests Price’s position is a winner.