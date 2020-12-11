Danielle Fairchild: Breaking into the Produce Section

Do you remember the last time you opened the fridge door to look for those tomatoes you bought not too long ago? Then you spot them: mushed and moldy in the corner, looking like a wet sewer rat ready to strike.
Unfortunately, about 14-19% of purchased produce is thrown out due to rot.
Even with their horribly high rotting rates, fruits and vegetables make up an important part of our diet. Representing 2 of the 5 food groups, each piece of produce packs a punch for your nutritional balance.
They contain several essential vitamins and minerals as well as phytochemicals which have been associated with helping the body to reduce inflammation and prevent chronic diseases. This is especially important in the world of COVID-19 as a strong immune system can help fight off the virus.
So, what makes them a rather silly choice when you’re trying to meal plan for a whole month? The sad truth is fruits and vegetables just don’t last long like other foods in your kitchen.
Shopping constantly also isn’t very practical in reducing your risk of contracting COVID-19 at the supermarket. Fear not, there are many ways to prep and store that food before it is ready to be eaten.
In the fridgeMy favorite tip is placing 1-2 sheets of paper towels into a Ziplock bag of washed and cut vegetables to absorb moisture and keep microbial growth down. Produce should be stored whole and unwashed until they are ready to be used, as cut-up and washed vegetables can increase moisture for mold and bacterial growth.
On the CounterSome produce stores better on the counter since they are sensitive to cold temperatures. Fruits and vegetables like avocados, tomatoes, watermelon, and nectarines can be ripened on the counter then placed in the fridge to be eaten in 1 to 3 days.
In a cool, dry placeSome vegetables do best in the dark. Potatoes, garlic, onions, and other root vegetables preserve well away from any light sources where they won’t begin to sprout and grow.
In the freezerThe freezer is like the cheat sheet for stopping time from destroying your precious produce. However, not all produce thaws well from this method like pears, celery, citrus fruits, and cucumbers. Fruits and vegetables stored like this are perfect for a refreshing smoothie or thawed for stir-fry nights with a side of protein.
Pickled and jammedPickled vegetables and fruit jams can be high in sodium or sugar, but this method is good for a flavorful touch to breakfast or dinner.
Storage Life for Fresh Produce:
Most of us don’t like to make several trips to the supermarket simply because our food went rancid on the countertop. You might as well throw your cash in the trash. Instead, try some of these techniques to preserve your fruits and vegetables!
Danielle Fairchild is a student majoring in B.S. Dietetics at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!