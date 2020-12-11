Danielle Fairchild: Breaking into the Produce Section

Do you remember the last time you opened the fridge door to look for those tomatoes you bought not too long ago? Then you spot them: mushed and moldy in the corner, looking like a wet sewer rat ready to strike.

Unfortunately, about 14-19% of purchased produce is thrown out due to rot.

Even with their horribly high rotting rates, fruits and vegetables make up an important part of our diet. Representing 2 of the 5 food groups, each piece of produce packs a punch for your nutritional balance.

They contain several essential vitamins and minerals as well as phytochemicals which have been associated with helping the body to reduce inflammation and prevent chronic diseases. This is especially important in the world of COVID-19 as a strong immune system can help fight off the virus.

So, what makes them a rather silly choice when you’re trying to meal plan for a whole month? The sad truth is fruits and vegetables just don’t last long like other foods in your kitchen.

Shopping constantly also isn’t very practical in reducing your risk of contracting COVID-19 at the supermarket. Fear not, there are many ways to prep and store that food before it is ready to be eaten.