I first observed Dunn County Sheriff's Office's Captain Kevin Bygd in 1989, when at age 19 he was hired as a jailer/radio dispatcher. At that time, I was an Inspector on the Wisconsin State Patrol, having been transferred to Menomonie in 1968. I was 30 years his senior and was impressed with the professional way this young man treated the bond posters that I brought to the Sheriffs Office.
After retiring from the Wisconsin State Patrol, I worked for the Dunn County Sheriffs Office part time as their Court Officer until 2010. I worked with Kevin while I was in that capacity as I processed his citations through the court system.
I have seen Kevin accept and conquer many duties and challenges. He never failed to enthusiastically " figure it out ".
His leadership roles as a patrol sergeant ( 2005-2013 ) and as captain (2013-present) have demonstrated that he has been involved in all aspects of the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
I believe that Kevin Bygd is well prepared to serve Dunn County as your next sheriff.
DAVE WOODRUFF, Bloomer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.