Very impressive indeed was the Memorial Day program held at the Colfax High School May 27. The American Legion Post #131 with Chris Larson commander are to be congratulated for a job well done!
It was touching to share with the high school band, students and audience to celebrate the Memorial Day purpose and meaning. William C. Yingst Jr., District Administrator, certainly oversees a wonderful operation and facilities.
Many participants shared the experience by signing various flags and receiving Apache Tear stone souvenirs. Several children were fortunate enough to receive spent shell casings from the American Legion’s 21-Gun Salute.
Thirty-plus veterans and family members took forms that will order military medical and personnel records - along with ribbons and medals entitled to. Results can be remarkable.
It is best for veterans and even descendants of veterans to get info clear back to the Civil War to contact a County Veterans Service Officer for assistance.
Thanks again Colfax! God bless you, your loved ones and our troops.
—Dave Zien, Eau Claire
