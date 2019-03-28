I would like to take this opportunity to thank the voters in the Menomonie School District for their support for the past six years. I am proud of the work we have done in the district and with your support look forward to serving for the next three years.
Some of our accomplishments include completing the $36 million referendum on time and on budget. We are one of the few districts in the state to create a 30-year maintenance plan that will take care of upkeep and repairs on all district buildings and we have a funding plan in place to fully fund it.
Six years ago our OPEB liabilities were over $25 million. They are substantially less than that now and we have contributed to Fund 73 to help cover that cost and fund these needs into the future.
Another area that we have been working hard on is our strategic plan. For the past year we have held over 40 listening sessions and have taken in over 1,300 surveys. We have worked hard to collaborate with our students, parents, staff, and the community to develop a vision for this district moving forward.
We have also spent a lot of time updating policies and committing resources to keep our district aligned with the needs of our community as a whole. I am very proud of the fact that for the past several years our district has finished each fiscal year in the black.
This has not been by chance. It has been done with great planning, great teamwork and sound fiscal management. In my opinion we have some of the best staff in the state, from our superintendent and lead team to our building principals, teachers, paras, our clerical and support staff, custodial and building maintenance crews. All have been top notch.
Our district also recently scored exceeding expectations on our latest state report card.
In closing I have been humbled to serve and would appreciate your vote on April 2 for the Menomonie School Board.
—David Styer, Menomonie
