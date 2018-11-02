During the past 17 years, almost 18 years, I have been the sheriff of Dunn County. I have always said that elections are about what you have done to show you can do the job, what you think is important to get done if you win the election and how do you think you will get it done.
This letter is to endorse Kevin Bygd on Tuesday, Nov. 6. In January I will be retiring and it is my hope that the best person to take over will be your next sheriff.
I care about the great group of employees at the sheriff’s office, and all residents of Dunn County and everyone that enters Dunn County to work and play. Please get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Since I became sheriff in 2001, the workload for the sheriff has grown greatly. I still work on the monthly tasks and the day to day things that need to get done.
However, the past few years the county budgets are getting tighter and the public is more concerned about transparency, the threat of an active shooter or other violence and many other issues. They are concerned about who will respond quickly, who will keep them safe and who can direct everyone at the sheriff’s office to keep them safe and handle their case the best that it can with what they have to work with. If something happens like the case in Barron County, they want to know the best job possible is being done and that the sheriff will do everything possible to keep them safe, find the missing girl and catch the responsible dangerous person.
Kevin Bygd began working for the sheriff’s office as a jailer-dispatcher, a reserve deputy then a deputy sheriff. Kevin has moved his way up the ranks by taking on challenges such as being a range officer, Taser instructor and a firearm’s armor. He later was promoted to sergeant, then to captain of field services. While he was a deputy he was assigned to civil process, and now as captain, he works with the chief deputy and I on the budget, personnel matters, planning and providing training for our law enforcement officers.
He works with the chief deputy to maintain a fleet of about 30 vehicles, the equipment for them and the computers the deputies use. He monitors police reports, use of force and pursuit reports, maintains the schedule for field services and manages the payroll for each of them. In the past couple of years, I have assigned him to do safety trainings for business, churches and any group that ask for the training. To say he is busy and has a large amount of responsibility already is an understatement.
History is the best predictor. Remember to vote Nov. 6.
Dennis Smith
