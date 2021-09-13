EXT-tending a hand: For a fresh taste of summer, freeze fruits and veggies

• Sugar isn’t necessary for freezing fruit but can help to retain color and texture. Freeze fruits in dry sugar or in a light sugar syrup by dissolving two cups of sugar in four cups of water. Place fruit into a freezer container; add the syrup, allowing enough headspace for expansion, and freeze. Blueberries, cranberries, currants, rhubarb and gooseberries all freeze well without sweetening. If you plan to make jam or jelly later, be sure to freeze fruits without sugar.

Most vegetables that can be frozen require a short heat treatment known as blanching to stabilize their color, flavor, and texture, and also to preserve nutrients. Wash all vegetables to be frozen, and peel, seed or slice as directed. There are two general methods for blanching: blanching in boiling water and steam blanching. Vegetables to be frozen are placed in, or over boiling water. Add only a small amount of vegetables so that the water continues to boil. Cover and start counting the blanching time—the exact time varies with the type of vegetable. Once blanching is completed, immediately plunge the heated vegetables in an ice-water bath to cool. Too much blanching and the vegetables will appear over-cooked. A good rule of thumb is to cool for the same amount of time as you blanch. Too much time chilling may lead to a loss of nutrients. For instance, if you blanch carrot slices for two minutes, then cool them in ice water for two minutes. Drain cooled vegetables and place them into freezer bags or containers. Label and date the bags and store for up to one year in the freezer.