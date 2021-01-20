EXTending a hand: 4-H clubs are living the 4-H pledge!

HEART: club leaders showed heart by working through guidelines to create programming in person and for those with broadband, to create virtual opportunities to meet as a club. Families stayed loyal to 4-H even when their clubs had to hibernate for months and the local county fair was not open to the public. Most our families did sign back up to be in 4-H this year, despite the limits on getting together, because ultimately we know that 4-H will be there for them in the future.

HANDS: many 4-H clubs managed to do their usual charitable acts despite the complications of not meeting. Clubs voted on what to do or how much to spend by email or via Zoom. Club leaders pitched in to buy and distribute items. Family groups completed service projects on their own, instead of in a club setting. Here is just a sampling of what clubs did in the past few months: Foster Closet donations, roadside and creek clean-ups, gardening, care packages for our troops, food pantry donations, and school supply drives. Moreover, clubs made cookies for essential workers, holiday decorations/cards for our elder folks in local care facilities, and created a feminine supply fabric donation to a partner organization in Honduras.