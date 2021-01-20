EXTending a hand: 4-H clubs are living the 4-H pledge!

As the largest youth leadership program in the nation, 4-H has had to re-evaluate how to “do” 4-H in a world where participants mostly cannot meet in person. 4-H has the benefit of having faced, survived and even thrived challenges like world wars, terrible droughts, economic collapse and yes, even pandemics. We are here for the long run.
When the world gives you lemons, you make lemonade, right? To make the best better, 4-H focuses on the basics described in our pledge. The pledge tells the world what those four Hs stand for while it guides us in our actions.
The 4-H PledgeI pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living – for my club, my community, my country, and my world.
HEAD: 4-H pivoted by quickly organizing downloadable activities for families with young kids suddenly stuck at home all day.
Locally Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties worked together to offer Discover 4-H (4-H in a Box) to hundreds of youth and their siblings in a series of hands-on activities in a box via Zoom. In December, we offered a successful International Cookie Camp. This month we are launching an Arts and Crafts Mini Camp. Thousands of Wisconsin families participated and many youth and adult volunteers joined 4-H staff to teach in a Virtual Learning Community. Visit https://4h.extension.wisc.edu/virtual-learning-community/ to learn more.
HEART: club leaders showed heart by working through guidelines to create programming in person and for those with broadband, to create virtual opportunities to meet as a club. Families stayed loyal to 4-H even when their clubs had to hibernate for months and the local county fair was not open to the public. Most our families did sign back up to be in 4-H this year, despite the limits on getting together, because ultimately we know that 4-H will be there for them in the future.
HANDS: many 4-H clubs managed to do their usual charitable acts despite the complications of not meeting. Clubs voted on what to do or how much to spend by email or via Zoom. Club leaders pitched in to buy and distribute items. Family groups completed service projects on their own, instead of in a club setting. Here is just a sampling of what clubs did in the past few months: Foster Closet donations, roadside and creek clean-ups, gardening, care packages for our troops, food pantry donations, and school supply drives. Moreover, clubs made cookies for essential workers, holiday decorations/cards for our elder folks in local care facilities, and created a feminine supply fabric donation to a partner organization in Honduras.
HEALTH: clubs and families are staying safe and protecting not only their own health but also the health of our community by following CDC and local health department guidelines. 4-H is open for enrollment all year round, but youth must select a project by May 1 in order to show at our local fairs. We will continue working with local health officials and state and national 4-H officials as we consider safe options for the fair season.
The spirit of 4-H is alive and well in our community. We take our pledge seriously and we offer our four Hs to our clubs, community, country and the world. We hope you will join us.
Learn more today: https://dunn.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development/
Luisa Gerasimo is the Dunn County 4-H Educator, she can be reached by phone 715-232-1636 or by email: lgerasimo@co.dunn.wi.us.