EXTending a hand: Extension offering free StrongBodies classes to better health

As we age, how we take care of our bodies becomes more vital not only to health, but to our quality of life. Being physically active and maintaining a healthy diet is associated with improved outcomes for seniors including increased mobility, improved quality of life, lower instances of falls, and improved health parameters. The Strong Bodies program, through the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension and FoodWIse, is helping seniors stay active, learn about nutrition, and gain social interaction throughout the pandemic. Since April 2020, twice a week, hundreds of seniors from all over Wisconsin login to Zoom and participate in an hour long workout class. Typically an in person class, Strong Bodies has maintained its success throughout the pandemic. Participants of Strong Bodies login to ten minutes of optional dancing and catch up before starting the warm up and workout. Seniors eagerly sign up for the next session and their first hand accounts for the class speak for themselves. One participant noted, ‘I noticed greater balance and strength from the Strong Bodies Classes than ever before.’
I was fortunate enough to participate in this session of Strong Bodies, and as a 24 year old in good health, I can tell you the workout was not as easy as I’d expected. I was shocked at my sore muscles the next day, and further impressed with the ease at which many of the adults had with the workout. As I held onto my chair for balance during a two minute crane pose, I watched many seniors raise their hands above their heads without a flutter in their balance.
Following each class, there is a thirty minute lesson that covers topics on nutrition, wellbeing, and overall healthy aging. After the lesson people were quick to chime in with questions, feedback, and stories on the topic. This flowed into conversation and advice between seniors. I felt honored to be welcomed into this class and to have a first hand experience with learning from these seniors. Something I could tell after just one class is that this is not just a workout class, but a community.
Studies have shown that working out, good nutrition, and social interaction are essential to healthy aging as we get older. Strong Bodies offers all three. While Extension-FoodWIse could have cancelled classes indefinitely due to the pandemic, instead they choose to find a way to carry on. The Zoom platform is, without a doubt, different from what many seniors are used to, but they have learned and adjusted to this new way of exercising. It is clear this class serves an essential purpose to the seniors of Wisconsin, and continues to in trying times. As one senior put it, “Thank you ever so much for doing/having this class. It has been an exercise lifeline for me during this time and I have appreciated it more than you can ever know”.
I cannot recommend this class enough, I will miss it when I am not able to join twice weekly for these classes!
Classes are free through Extension and registration is now open for the next session! You can sign up with this link for the Tuesday/Thursday 9am session starting April 13th: https://go.wisc.edu/uk33x3. For more information, contact your local Extension office at 715-232-1636, or Sandy Tarter at sandy.tarter@wisc.edu.
Wantoch is an agricultural agent specializing in economic development for the Extension Dunn County office. She can be reached at 715-232-1636 or via email katie.wantoch@wisc.edu.