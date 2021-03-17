EXTending a hand: Extension offering free StrongBodies classes to better health

Following each class, there is a thirty minute lesson that covers topics on nutrition, wellbeing, and overall healthy aging. After the lesson people were quick to chime in with questions, feedback, and stories on the topic. This flowed into conversation and advice between seniors. I felt honored to be welcomed into this class and to have a first hand experience with learning from these seniors. Something I could tell after just one class is that this is not just a workout class, but a community.

Studies have shown that working out, good nutrition, and social interaction are essential to healthy aging as we get older. Strong Bodies offers all three. While Extension-FoodWIse could have cancelled classes indefinitely due to the pandemic, instead they choose to find a way to carry on. The Zoom platform is, without a doubt, different from what many seniors are used to, but they have learned and adjusted to this new way of exercising. It is clear this class serves an essential purpose to the seniors of Wisconsin, and continues to in trying times. As one senior put it, “Thank you ever so much for doing/having this class. It has been an exercise lifeline for me during this time and I have appreciated it more than you can ever know”.

I cannot recommend this class enough, I will miss it when I am not able to join twice weekly for these classes!

Classes are free through Extension and registration is now open for the next session! You can sign up with this link for the Tuesday/Thursday 9am session starting April 13th: https://go.wisc.edu/uk33x3. For more information, contact your local Extension office at 715-232-1636, or Sandy Tarter at sandy.tarter@wisc.edu.

Wantoch is an agricultural agent specializing in economic development for the Extension Dunn County office. She can be reached at 715-232-1636 or via email katie.wantoch@wisc.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0