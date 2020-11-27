EXTending a Hand: Keeping your winter plate colorful

The winter season is a beautiful time of year to enjoy a warm hearty meal and to curl up with a blanket. Have you ever noticed that your diet may change from summer to winter? Often during the chilly months, we do not eat vegetables as we should for the simple reason that they are hard to come by. A bowl of hot soup sounds more appealing than a salad. To help with this, I have a few tips and tricks that may help vegetables to be more appealing. First, let’s discuss why it is important to keep a colorful plate and eat vegetables every day.
Vegetables provide important nutrients that our body needs to function properly. Each vegetable provides different nutrients, and we need to eat a variety of them. This means that although carrots or potatoes may be tasty, we should still eat different vegetables to keep a “colorful” plate. Fresh produce may be hard to access, can be expensive in the winter, or is not in season during the winter. Frozen and canned vegetables are great options! When choosing canned vegetables try to find a low sodium option and always drain and rinse the vegetable before cooking.
We all know eating a salad, although is great, may not always be practical when trying to eat more vegetables. Instead, try to find ways to add vegetables to every meal by serving it as a side, adding it to the main dish, or by snacking on vegetables throughout the day. Here are a few ideas to do this!
- Add frozen kale or spinach to a creamy soup
- Keep vegetables washed and easy to grab and go-to snack on throughout the day
- Add canned beans and corn to chili
- Make one meal a week “meatless” that has high protein vegetables like beans and peas
- Eat mashed cauliflower in substitute of mashed potatoes occasionally
- Add frozen kale or spinach to scrambled eggs or a smoothie
- Fresh, frozen, canned, all forms work
Lastly, vegetables do not have to be boring or tasteless. Spice up your vegetables with your favorite herb seasonings and natural flavor ingredients like onion and garlic. Remember, that too much sodium in your diet can have negative effects on blood pressure and heart health. Avoid using salt to flavor foods as much as possible and instead try out a sodium free seasoning combination!
Sweet Potato, Kale and Chickpea Soup
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
2 small to medium sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
1 ¼ tablespoons of paprika
½ teaspoon sage
6 to 7 cups of low sodium vegetable broth
2 cans or 30 oz of chickpeas (drain and rinse)
1 can diced tomatoes or a handful of grape tomatoes
½ small bunch of green kale or 1 cup frozen kale
Directions:
In a large pot, heat oil over medium-high heat
Roast paprika in oil for 1 minute
Stir in onions and sauté until onions soften, about 3 minutes
Add sweet potatoes and stir until coated with paprika
Add sage, vegetable broth and canned tomatoes (if using grape tomatoes, add in next step). Bring to a boil then turn heat down to a simmer for 10-12 minutes.
Uncover pot and add chickpeas and kale (add grape tomatoes if using) . Recover and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
Uncover and serve hot with black pepper to taste.
Modified Recipe from eatwell101.com
Kaitlyn Niebur
UW-Stout Dietetic Intern
