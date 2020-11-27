EXTending a Hand: Keeping your winter plate colorful

The winter season is a beautiful time of year to enjoy a warm hearty meal and to curl up with a blanket. Have you ever noticed that your diet may change from summer to winter? Often during the chilly months, we do not eat vegetables as we should for the simple reason that they are hard to come by. A bowl of hot soup sounds more appealing than a salad. To help with this, I have a few tips and tricks that may help vegetables to be more appealing. First, let’s discuss why it is important to keep a colorful plate and eat vegetables every day.

Vegetables provide important nutrients that our body needs to function properly. Each vegetable provides different nutrients, and we need to eat a variety of them. This means that although carrots or potatoes may be tasty, we should still eat different vegetables to keep a “colorful” plate. Fresh produce may be hard to access, can be expensive in the winter, or is not in season during the winter. Frozen and canned vegetables are great options! When choosing canned vegetables try to find a low sodium option and always drain and rinse the vegetable before cooking.