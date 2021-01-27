EXTending a hand: Winter programming goes online with webinar series

There is no charge to participate in the sessions, but pre-registration is required to allow access to the session. Extension recognizes that producers are receiving information for a lot of meetings this winter.

The Farm Ready Research webinar website go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch is your place to find all information about UW-Madison Extension Agriculture programs.

Not all series run every week, so please check the online schedule that also includes more information about each session.

Farm Ready Research is Extension’s agriculture winter webinar meeting series for farmers and ag professionals. Join the webinars to learn the most up-to-date information on topics from dairy and livestock production to farm management resources. Sessions begin in January and run through April 2021. See a full list of topics and register at go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch.

Wantoch is an agricultural agent specializing in economic development for the Extension Dunn County office. She can be reached at 715-232-1636 or via email katie.wantoch@wisc.edu.

