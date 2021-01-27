EXTending a hand: Winter programming goes online with webinar series

Whether you’re interested in dairy production, livestock production, or farm management, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Farm Ready Research webinar series has the most up-to-date information.
Beginning in January and continuing through April 2021, Extension educators and specialists will host webinars throughout the week on topics ranging from determining the cost of production to preventing on-farm injuries to navigating your farm business. Visit go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch to see the full list of topics and to register for sessions.
With so many webinars replacing in-person meetings, Extension created a ‘one-stop-shop’ for information and registration for agriculture programs. A producer might be looking for one specific topic on this website but end up finding other webinars of interest to attend.
A sample week of Extension agricultural webinars includes:
- Tuesdays with Badger Dairy Insight from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Badger Dairy Insight topics provide guidance about farm safety and information for dairy farms of all sizes to remain competitive and profitable.
- Tuesday evenings the Wisconsin Beef Special Edition from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wisconsin Beef Special Edition combines content from UW-Madison Extension Cow/Calf Days and Wisconsin Cattle Feeder Workshops.
- Wednesdays focus on Small Ruminants from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Small Ruminant Series topics range from direct marketing to lamb care, forage analysis, and pasture management.
- Farm Management Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon Farm Management Fridays will highlight farm business management information, resources and decision-making tools for farmers and agribusinesses to improve business profitability and lifestyles through informed decision-making.
There is no charge to participate in the sessions, but pre-registration is required to allow access to the session. Extension recognizes that producers are receiving information for a lot of meetings this winter.
The Farm Ready Research webinar website go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch is your place to find all information about UW-Madison Extension Agriculture programs.
Not all series run every week, so please check the online schedule that also includes more information about each session.
Wantoch is an agricultural agent specializing in economic development for the Extension Dunn County office. She can be reached at 715-232-1636 or via email katie.wantoch@wisc.edu.