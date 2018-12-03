On November 6, Wisconsin voters elected Democratic candidates to serve as our new Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Treasurer and Attorney General. In addition, a majority of Democrats will be seated in the State Assembly. Knowing that these progressive leaders will be taking office in January, Republican legislators are in panic mode and frightened of losing their grip on power. They are planning to use their remaining days in office to hamper the will of Wisconsin voters. Among them is our own 93rd Assembly representative, Warren Petryk.
They have called the Legislature into an extraordinary session. Their plan is to push through Republican-backed legislation to diminish the impact of choices made by Wisconsin voters on November 6 before our newly elected leaders take office. Several items are on their wish list. They hope to restrict the powers of Governor-Elect Tony Evers. They want to force work requirements on disabled sick and injured people who receive BadgerCare benefits. And, in keeping with past Republican efforts to limit who can vote they want to put restrictions on early and absentee voting.
—Harlen Menk, Ellsworth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.