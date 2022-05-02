Hinzman: Letters unanswered

On September 6, 2021, a 'Letter to the Editor' I submitted was printed in the Leader-Telegram. On November 1, 2021, I wrote a letter to the Menomonie Police Chief. On January 25, 2022, I wrote a letter to the Mayor of Menomonie. On February 23, 2022, I happened to see the Mayor at a local business and expressed my disappointment that my letters brought no response. He remembered my letter and said he would "look into it." It has now been seven months, and I have come to the conclusion that local officials are indifferent to my feelings as I continue to wait for a response to my letters.