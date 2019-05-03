Does anyone else care (or even notice) the clearcutting of the remaining giant white pines from behind Marketplace? All for access to a hotel on a new road.
This began when the Bolo Inn was sold in August 2002 to Marketplace.
It was a shock then, since the Bolo was a gorgeous inn set deep into the surrounding Pines.
When it was sold, the small, modest quaint cabins were bulldozed, and the massacre of most of the pines began.
At the time, this was written in August 2002 in the Dunn County News: “Billie advised that an auction of the contents of the Bolo will be held on Monday, Sept. 9. The buildings are scheduled to be burned and bulldozed on Sept. 21.
"Of the many stately white pines and spruces that dot the site, Marketplace Foods plans to save as many as possible and has offered others to Menomonie's Urban Forestry Board for relocation elsewhere in the city.”
Billie was one of the owners, and you can Google to read more of the history of this unique place that is now surrounded only by "big boxes," gas stations and totally denuded land.
The view as you look north now is like that of a moonscape, dotted with crass commercial stuff. Who decides this stuff?
—Jan Pesek-Herriges, Menomonie
