Isn’t it great to be asked for our thoughts (opinions) about issues of the day in the 67th Assembly District through a survey?
If you did take a survey offered by Rep. Summerfield or any other Republican representative, did you note there was not a question about health care, continued affordable coverage, continued coverage for pre-existing conditions, continued coverage for children until the age of 27, OR about Wisconsin accepting the federal funds for expanded Medicaid coverage for more of Wisconsin’s poor and working poor.
The survey did ask that question, but you may not have understood that is what was being asked. It was asked in the question “Do you support increased government spending to put more people on welfare?”
How do I know? On WPR, a Republican representative, when asked about not supporting the acceptance of the extended funding, an issue that 70 percent of Wisconsinites do support, stated that if the issue was explained as “welfare,” there would not be that support. Then I chatted with Rep. Rob Summerfield’s office personnel and the office worker was surprised that I did not consider health care funding as welfare. I do not!
If you took a survey, and have a Republican representative and you answered no to the above survey question and are one of the 7 of 10 persons in Wisconsin that do believe the state should take the federal funds for expanded Medicaid, call your representative now. The 67th Assembly rep is Rob Summerfield (608-266-11904. Not comfortable making that call? All you have to do is give your name, address, and a single statement that you want them to accept the federal funds for expanded Medicaid for Wisconsin’s poor and working poor. What you really feel about this issue needs to be heard by your legislator.
Jane Pedersen, Menomonie
