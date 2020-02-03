February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. Looking at the world around us, it seems important to talk about digital and cyber abuse of the adolescents and teens throughout the county and beyond. In the age of smartphones, smart homes, and the many social media apps out there, using technology to harass and abuse has become increasingly common.
According to the Urban Institute, it’s estimated that one in four dating teens are harassed or abused through technology. This abuse is extremely degrading, humiliating, coercive, and oftentimes unavoidable, because technology conveniently fits right in our pockets. The following are quotes from local teens who have shared with me their stories;
“My boyfriend demanded the password to my phone and has been looking through my Instagram and text messages every day thinking he’ll catch me cheating on him.”
“A girl I dated sent me 94 texts in an hour asking me where I was and who I was with and threatened to break up with me if I didn’t answer right away… it was creepy.”
“My ex took a video of us together without me knowing, and sent it to his friends.”
“After my girlfriend and I broke up, she began spreading fake rumors about me on Snapchat. I even lost friends because of it.”
At an even higher risk for all forms of abuse is our teen LGBTQ+ community. In a recent survey of teens in 7th-12th grade identifying as LGBT; 37% reported digital abuse and harassment, high rates of physical and emotional abuse, as well as sexual coercion and assault. This is compared to the 26% of the heterosexual youth reporting digital abuse. Being that these rates of victimization are so high, helping these young people is especially important since teen dating violence can pave the way for intimate partner violence in adulthood.
So now what? Do we throw away our kids’ phones, delete all social media, and go hide on a desert island? Though in the dead of winter in Wisconsin, that sounds pretty nice right about now, the solution is the responsibility of all of us.
Let’s use this as an opportunity to educate teens and ourselves; discussing how to set boundaries and filters on social media and phone plans, how to report digital abuse, and learning yourself how to spot signs of digital abuse in your teen’s lives. Be that parent or teacher who is someone a teen can talk to openly and honestly, even if they’ve made a mistake that you may disapprove of.
If you are experiencing digital abuse, know that it is NOT your fault. You have the right to privacy online and offline. You also have the right to decide for yourself how you use photos, social media, and other technology, as well as who you communicate with and how often. Above all, you have the right to feel safe and respected in your relationship.
For resources on healthy relationships for teenagers; call The Bridge to Hope at 715-235-9074, text 715-505-3640, or message us on Facebook. We provide FREE and CONFIDENTIAL support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you’re interested in having an advocate present this information in depth to a group or class, please email jenniferm@thebridgetohope.org
