Joan Pougiales: Estover project isn't wanted, needed

Although numerous residents presented intelligent, evidence-based arguments that this was not the time, or the place, for a development like Estover Terrace, the City Council on July 20 acknowledged none of those arguments or the fact that the developer was proposing a project that nobody wants or needs.

Although a few business organizations did speak in support of development – in general – they did not voice support for this specific development, in this very vulnerable location just off 21st that even the city planning staff obviously feels is unsafe since they recently applied for funding to improve it. There’s no guarantee they’ll get that funding.

And it wasn’t until after all public discussion was closed, that it was revealed that the developer was demanding public subsidies for any changes to his proposal.

If the council required a third access point: $75,000. Lower density: $350,000. Truly affordable housing: $730,000. Those are outrageous demands to make for a project that we neither want nor need.

Even city planning staff acknowledged just this spring that we have a surplus of this kind of workforce, “affordable” housing already.