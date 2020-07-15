Joan Pougiales: Reject Estover Terrace plan

I am writing in opposition to the proposed Estover Terrace development, which the City Council will be considering on July 20.
I don’t want the city to give up on its vision of adding more owner-occupied housing, and more small developments, just because no developer is submitting proposals that match that vision.
Of course they aren’t. Those are not the kinds of projects that bring big profits to developers. But there are other options.
The developer proposes building 156 units, only 20 of which would be owner-occupied – and these would only get built several years down the line – and maybe not at all. This developer has a history of making pretty significant changes to his plans down the road (Whisper Ridge, for instance).
These 20 units also comprise far fewer owner-occupied housing (12%) than the 70% that the city requires in its comprehensive plan, and which is absolutely necessary in order to give residents more housing choices, especially the choice to own if they want to.
If we don’t do something to solve this housing problem, we are forcing residents into a kind of rent peonage, trapped into paying ever-increasing rents.
I’ve heard developers say that it’s not feasible to build affordable owner-occupied housing anymore, but we should be skeptical of that claim.
Our neighbor down the road, River Falls, has used a collaborative approach to build a successful affordable housing alternative in its Eco-Village.
To build a strong and resilient Menomonie, we need to follow their example, shifting away from models like Estover Terrace -- in which large developers choose what and where to build -- to an approach that is more collaborative, more community-oriented and allows us to build up our neighborhoods in a more thoughtful and forward-looking way.
We can do better than Estover Terrace, which would not only not solve our real housing problems, but would create a multitude more problems by irrevocably disrupting our neighborhoods with greatly increased density and traffic.
Tell the City Council to adhere to the comprehensive plan and vote against Estover Terrace – and for the future of Menomonie.
Joan Pougiales, Menomonie
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!