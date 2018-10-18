I met Assemblywoman Kathy Bernier in 2011, shortly after Governor Walker unveiled the budget repair bill known as “Act 10”. As an educator who opposed that legislation, I traveled to Madison, with other union members, to meet with State Sen. Terry Moulton for a pre-scheduled meeting.
Upon arrival, we discovered he had driven back home without having canceled our appointment. Frustrated, we visited Assemblywoman Bernier’s office, albeit completely unannounced, to see if she was available. She heard our concerns for over an hour.
Even though we still disagree with one another on Act 10, I will always be grateful for her decency, understanding of the issue, and political courage for meeting with us given the circumstances.
My respect for her has only grown. Each time she visits my classroom she ends up staying most of the school day in order to connect with as many students and staff as possible. This is the same curiosity and dedication that Kathy delivers while visiting the businesses, farms, and construction sites around our district.
Bernier is no rubber stamp. Several times Kathy stood against her party’s bosses to fight for the Chippewa Valley. In 2015, she broke ranks and voted against Walker’s state budget proposal due to excessive cuts to the university system. When Southeastern politicians tried to steal our area’s Confluence Project funding, Kathy led the charge to get that money back. Both party’s bosses have learned that Kathy is a fighter, who is not intimidated.
Kathy Bernier would make an exceptional senator. Her arrival will drastically expand the political influence of our area in Madison. Kathy’s experience, courage, and tenacity will make her a deciding senator whose vote will have to be earned by both parties.
JOHN KINVILLE: Chippewa Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
“Sweeping partisan statements coming out of a non-partisan member just ticked me off,” Bernier said."
https://chippewa.com/news/local/bernier-leaves-school-meeting-after-vile-comment/article_27c2dff7-f7c1-51a8-9273-942318568a11.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.