John M. Crisp: The imaginary threat from the 'radical' left

Certainly, some on the farthest reaches of the left talk about Medicare for All and elimination of private health insurance. Some dream of abolishing the police and eliminating immediately the use of hydrocarbons.

But the ship of state sails slowly, and its momentum is enormous. It takes forever to change course. Further, the aspirations of the far left are not embraced by the majority of the Democratic Party, by any means.

Besides, as I try to reassure my skeptical Trump-supporting acquaintances, none of these radical ideas is going to be implemented as long as the power in Washington is balanced by a Republican Senate.

What if the Democrats win control of the Senate? Then, they respond, the slippery slope toward socialism is slathered with another coat of grease.

But here’s the part that worries me: If the Democrats win the White House and Senate in November and retain their majority in the House, many of the Trump supporters that I communicate with appear to be unwilling to accept this shift of our national political equilibrium toward the left.

Which is another way of saying that they no longer believe in democracy.