John See: Candidate disavows PAC money

It is a real pleasure to endorse John Rocco Calabrese as the Democratic candidate for the open seat in Assembly District 29.

When he wins the election on Nov. 3, I predict he will quickly become one of the most popular and respected young politicians in Wisconsin.

He possesses an enviable skill set for public life; his genuine warmth and easy conversational style make it impossible not to like him.

His empathy and respect for others guarantees he will focus on our needs, and his strong intelligence guarantees he has the capacity to contribute to the work of the Assembly.

In the several years that I have observed his interactions with others, I am convinced that he has the requisite qualities for the highest levels of political leadership. Indeed, it might be the beginning of a new grassroots dynasty in northern Wisconsin, possibly following the footsteps of such revered political leaders as Gaylord Nelson, Bill Proxmire and Dave Obey.

John’s maturity and basic decency is very reassuring in these partisan times when the Republican leadership is hostile to any progressive legislation for working people.