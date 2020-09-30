John See: Candidate disavows PAC money

It is a real pleasure to endorse John Rocco Calabrese as the Democratic candidate for the open seat in Assembly District 29.
When he wins the election on Nov. 3, I predict he will quickly become one of the most popular and respected young politicians in Wisconsin.
He possesses an enviable skill set for public life; his genuine warmth and easy conversational style make it impossible not to like him.
His empathy and respect for others guarantees he will focus on our needs, and his strong intelligence guarantees he has the capacity to contribute to the work of the Assembly.
In the several years that I have observed his interactions with others, I am convinced that he has the requisite qualities for the highest levels of political leadership. Indeed, it might be the beginning of a new grassroots dynasty in northern Wisconsin, possibly following the footsteps of such revered political leaders as Gaylord Nelson, Bill Proxmire and Dave Obey.
John’s maturity and basic decency is very reassuring in these partisan times when the Republican leadership is hostile to any progressive legislation for working people.
The area where John’s ethics are in sharpest contrast with other politicians, of both parties, is in campaign financing. He refuses to accept dark money from corporations or PACs because he knows this is the ultimate wellspring of political corruption.
His financial integrity means he will never do the bidding of lobbyists, but it also means he is counting on small donor contributions from his fellow citizens.
The salvation of our great American experiment with democracy depends, in part, on courageous politicians like John Calabrese shaming those who grovel for handouts from large corporations and political action committees.
For a closer look at this intriguing candidate, check his website: calabreseforwisconsin.
John See, Menomonie
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!