John See: School board needs group therapy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Menomonie School Board is in desperate need of adult supervision, or group therapy.

Their most recent dysfunctional flap involves the board voting 5 to 4 to censure Jim Swanson for his “profanity-laced outburst toward board President, David Styer.”

According to the news report, Swanson’s anger was in reaction to Styer’s attempt to silence his criticism of the board’s lowering of the social-distancing standard for C0VID-19 from 6 feet to 4 feet.

Jim’s emotional reaction included, “I’m not going to let him distort the facts and lie about what I’m saying.” He continued with strong expletives.

Subsequently, Jim gave what I consider an honest apology for the strong language he had used.

He still held his belief that President Styer and Superintendent Joe Zydowsky had distorted the important issue of social distancing, or worse, were enabling a health policy change that could have harmful consequences for students and their families.

Perhaps the folks who recommend the 4-foot distance can explain how their knowledge of viral transmission is superior to the CDC’s standard of 6 feet.