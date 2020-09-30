Judy Foust: Democracy depends on your vote

For decades, my friend Roger has traveled with a copy of the U.S. Constitution in his luggage.

Why does he do it? When asked, Roger replied, “Because when I am traveling, I get reminded of how great and diverse our Nation is. I remember that our Founders created a government intended to work for the people while we ‘secured the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Prosperity.’"

All of that is now in question. For reasons of selfishness and belligerence, Donald Trump is now taking the position that he will not guarantee a smooth transition of power.

In fact, he may well challenge the election outcome state-by-state if he does not win. He has stated on numerous occasions that if he doesn't win, it would mean the election was "rigged" or "fixed."

Reasons for challenge appear to be improper mail-in ballot delivery/counting, postal system failures, and numerous conspiracy theories. Donald Trump’s goal seems to winning through fear-mongering and lies.

But for those of us who care about democracy and the intent of our Founders, all of this is hypocrisy and lunacy. Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution does it guarantee winning just because you run. You need to earn each victory by convincing voters of the quality of your arguments and values.