Judy Foust: Democracy depends on your vote

For decades, my friend Roger has traveled with a copy of the U.S. Constitution in his luggage.
Why does he do it? When asked, Roger replied, “Because when I am traveling, I get reminded of how great and diverse our Nation is. I remember that our Founders created a government intended to work for the people while we ‘secured the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Prosperity.’"
All of that is now in question. For reasons of selfishness and belligerence, Donald Trump is now taking the position that he will not guarantee a smooth transition of power.
In fact, he may well challenge the election outcome state-by-state if he does not win. He has stated on numerous occasions that if he doesn't win, it would mean the election was "rigged" or "fixed."
Reasons for challenge appear to be improper mail-in ballot delivery/counting, postal system failures, and numerous conspiracy theories. Donald Trump’s goal seems to winning through fear-mongering and lies.
But for those of us who care about democracy and the intent of our Founders, all of this is hypocrisy and lunacy. Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution does it guarantee winning just because you run. You need to earn each victory by convincing voters of the quality of your arguments and values.
Moreover, we are a Republic where each state should work in cooperation with all its neighboring states to make us the United States of America. Our country’s motto is “Out of many, one.”
If the president follows the course he has described on Twitter and at rallies, we should rightly ask: “Can the United States remain united in this kind of atmosphere? Can democracy survive?”
There is a good chance that we won’t know the victor on November 3 or even a day or two beyond. Add to that the threats by the president to challenge the outcome if he doesn't win. This is horrifying to those of us who deeply care about our country and a government of, by, and for the people. The president clearly has a favorable view only of dictatorships and one-man rule.
What can we do to ease our anxieties? Sitting around worrying is not for me. I have early-voted in person at my town hall, I have volunteered to serve as a poll worker on November 3.
I continually remind my neighbors and friends to vote, and I give time to the Dunn County Dems organization (including its outstanding Bridge Brigade).
My activism shows that I believe in this country in spite of the hypocrisy exhibited by the current President. I believe in an America that believes in its people…all its people. That must be our true core value.
I urge you to educate yourselves and become involved. (There are many ways that this can happen from the comfort of your home.) This is your right and your responsibility.
Vote for compassion. Vote for honesty. Vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Judy Foust, Colfax
