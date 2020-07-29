Katherine Frank: A community update on Stout's fall plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the UW-Stout community looks forward to welcoming our students back to campus, I am writing to update the greater Menomonie community and the Chippewa Valley on our fall plans.

Fall semester will certainly look and function differently than it has in the past; however, this does not diminish the excitement we feel at the start of every new academic year. We are grateful that students are returning to campus, and we are grateful for the community’s support of their success.

A critical piece of bringing our students back safely will be our communication and collaboration with the community.

This includes regular meetings with city and county representatives, the Menomonie Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Menomonie, the Greater Menomonie Development Corporation, and others.

I also participate in weekly meetings of the Dunn County Community Recovery Team focused on the pandemic recovery efforts. The meetings are an opportunity to provide updates on the university’s plans, answer questions and receive feedback.

The Menomonie community is a second home for our students where they learn at school, work in the community and visit local businesses.